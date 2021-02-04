En route Rampur, Priyanka Gandhi's convoy meets with accident; no injuries reported

Lucknow: Four vehicles of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's convoy met with an accident near GarhMukteshwar in Hapur district on Thursday morning.

Priyanka's vehicle was, however, not involved in the accident.

She left Delhi early morning along with Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and a number of supporters for Rampur to meet family members of Navreet Singh, who was killed during tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day. Priyanka Gandhi is Congress's General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.