Emergency dental procedures can be performed in Red Zones, says Health Ministry; Here is the list of guidelines for dental clinics

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a list of guidelines for dental clinics functioning amid Lockdown 4.0.

According to the new guidelines, the dental clinics will remain closed in the Containment Zones. However, they can continue to provide tele triage. Patients in the containment zones can seek ambulance services to travel to the nearby COVID Dental Facility, said the guidelines.

In the Red Zone, emergency dental procedures can be performed and the dental clinics in Orange and Green Zone will function to provide dental consults. "Dental operations should be restricted to Emergency and Urgent treatment procedures only," read the guidelines.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that all routine and elective dental procedures should be deferred for a later review until new policy/guidelines are issued.