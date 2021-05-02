Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

TMC leading on 83 seats, BJP on 77 seats in West Bengal
In West Bengal, TMC is leading on 83 seats, BJP on 77 seats and AMMK on 1 seat.
DMK leading on 53 seats, AIADMK on 37 seats in Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu as well, early leads have trickling in. In Tamil Nadu, DMK is leading on 41 seats, AIADMK on 32 seats and AMMK on 1 seat.
Counting of postal votes begins in Kerala, Left ahead
Intial trends in Kerala show that of the 87 constituencies, the ruling Left leads in 50 seats, when counting of postal votes were taken up first at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The Congress-led UDF leads in 36 and the BJP on one seat.
Looking back at previous elections, it's always the Left which has the edge when it comes to postal ballots. Voting took place in the state on April 6 to elect 140 legislators to the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly.
The ruling Pinarayi Vijayan government has been touted to win the polls by all the exit polls, which have been dismissed by the Congress-led Opposition. (IANS)
Counting of votes in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry to begin at 8 am
