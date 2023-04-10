 NCP, TMC & CPI de-recognised as 'national party', Arvind Kejriwal's AAP gets recognised
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNCP, TMC & CPI de-recognised as 'national party', Arvind Kejriwal's AAP gets recognised

NCP, TMC & CPI de-recognised as 'national party', Arvind Kejriwal's AAP gets recognised

The Election Commission of India on Monday withdrew the national party status of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress the and the CPI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The Election Commission of India on Monday withdrew the national party status of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress the and the CPI.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been granted national party status by the ECI based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.

The Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

Read Also
After Adani, Sharad Pawar contradicts Opposition on Modi's degree row: 'Focus on unemployment,...
article-image

Other parties de-recognised by EC

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.

The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

It also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.

Read Also
Hindenburg-Adani: 'NCP supports JPC, SC panel will be more effective I feel,' clarifies Sharad Pawar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway to run Summer Special trains on special fare, details inside

Western Railway to run Summer Special trains on special fare, details inside

WATCH: FIR registered on Noida's 'Lord of drinks' bar over dubbing song on Ram & Ravana

WATCH: FIR registered on Noida's 'Lord of drinks' bar over dubbing song on Ram & Ravana

Calcutta High Court rules husband can seek divorce if wife compels him to move away from parents

Calcutta High Court rules husband can seek divorce if wife compels him to move away from parents

NCP, TMC & CPI de-recognised as 'national party', Arvind Kejriwal's AAP gets recognised

NCP, TMC & CPI de-recognised as 'national party', Arvind Kejriwal's AAP gets recognised

Delhi: SC rejects petition seeking transfer of Journalist Siddique Kappan's case to Kerala

Delhi: SC rejects petition seeking transfer of Journalist Siddique Kappan's case to Kerala