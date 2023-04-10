NCP, TMC & CPI de-recognised as 'national party', Arvind Kejriwal's AAP gets recognised

(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The Election Commission of India on Monday withdrew the national party status of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress the and the CPI.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been granted national party status by the ECI based on its electoral performance in four states -- Delhi, Goa, Punjab and Gujarat.



The Kejriwal-led party is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

Other parties de-recognised by EC

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission also revoked the state party status granted to RLD in Uttar Pradesh, BRS in Andhra Pradesh, PDA in Manipur, PMK in Puducherry, RSP in West Bengal and MPC in Mizoram.

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National People's Party (NPP) and the AAP are now national parties.

The Commission said that NCP and Trinamool Congress will be recognised as state parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya respectively based on their performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

It also granted "recognised state political party" status to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in Nagaland, Voice of the People Party in Meghalaya and the Tipra Motha in Tripura.