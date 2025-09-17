 Election Commission Introduces Colour Candidate Photos On EVMs Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaElection Commission Introduces Colour Candidate Photos On EVMs Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

Election Commission Introduces Colour Candidate Photos On EVMs Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

The poll authority has revised the existing guidelines under Section 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM ballot papers to enhance their clarity and readability.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Electronic Voting Machine | File Photo

New Delhi: Starting from Bihar assembly elections, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will now have colour photographs of candidates.

Since 2015, the ballot papers pasted on EVMs had black and white photos of candidates which many voters found difficult to recognise.

The serial number will also be displayed more prominently on the machines, the Election Commission of India said on Wednesday.

The poll authority has revised the existing guidelines under Section 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, for the design and printing of EVM ballot papers to enhance their clarity and readability.

FPJ Shorts
Election Commission Introduces Colour Candidate Photos On EVMs Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election
Election Commission Introduces Colour Candidate Photos On EVMs Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 15 Years In Bank Fraud Case
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests 4 Absconding Accused From Nagpur And Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar After 15 Years In Bank Fraud Case
'You Will Face Consequences Of Your Actions': Lashkar-E-Tayyiba Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Threatens Prime Minister Narendra Modi - VIDEO
'You Will Face Consequences Of Your Actions': Lashkar-E-Tayyiba Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri Threatens Prime Minister Narendra Modi - VIDEO
Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces

"Henceforth, photographs of candidates will be printed in colour on the EVM ballot paper. The candidate's face will occupy three-fourths of the photo space for better visibility," it said.

Read Also
West Bengal Begins SIR Training At ERO Level Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls
article-image

Serial numbers of candidates and the None Of The Above (NOTA) option will be printed in the international form of Indian numerals.

The font size will be 30 and in bold for clarity.

To ensure uniformity, the names of all candidates and NOTA option will be printed in the same font type and font size large enough for easy readability, it explained.

The EVM ballot papers will be printed on 70 GSM paper.

For assembly elections, pink-coloured paper of specified 'RGB values' will be used.

The upgraded EVM ballot papers will be used in the upcoming elections, starting from Bihar, the poll body said.

Read Also
Bihar Elections 2025: Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother From All...
article-image

When the practice to use photographs was started 10 years ago, the aim was to avoid confusion in constituencies where several candidates shared the same name or have similar sounding names.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Election Commission Introduces Colour Candidate Photos On EVMs Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

Election Commission Introduces Colour Candidate Photos On EVMs Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Amritsar Boy Gets New Bicycle Which Rahul Gandhi Promised During Punjab Visit

VIDEO: 6-Year-Old Amritsar Boy Gets New Bicycle Which Rahul Gandhi Promised During Punjab Visit

Syed Naseruddin Chishty Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi - VIDEO

Syed Naseruddin Chishty Extends Birthday Wishes To PM Modi - VIDEO

From Farmers, To Fashion, Here's What You Can Expect From Upcoming PM Mitra Park In Madhya...

From Farmers, To Fashion, Here's What You Can Expect From Upcoming PM Mitra Park In Madhya...

'Rajneeti G*nd Me Ghusa Dungi': Viral Video Shows UP Female Cop Thrashing SBSP Worker In Ghazipur

'Rajneeti G*nd Me Ghusa Dungi': Viral Video Shows UP Female Cop Thrashing SBSP Worker In Ghazipur