 Bihar Elections 2025: Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother From All Social Media Platforms
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Elections 2025: Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother From All Social Media Platforms

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother From All Social Media Platforms

In a major setback to the Congress, the Patna High Court on Wednesday asked the grand old party to remove the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video of PM Modi's mother.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi with his mother (File Image) | X/@ANI

Patna: In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Patna High Court on Wednesday asked the grand old party to remove the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video of PM Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms. The verdict was pronounced by Acting Chief Justice PB Bajantri.

Notably, the video was posted on September 10 by the Bihar unit of the Congress to reiterate its MP Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" allegations. However, the video did not go down well with the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The video shared by the Bihar Congress features characters resembling PM Modi and his mother. The video was marked as "AI GENERATED". Notably, the Bihar Congress did not take any names in the video. The party had shared the video with the Hindi caption, "Sahab ke sapne mein aayi Maa, dekhiye rochak samvad (Ma Appears in Sahab’s Dreams. Watch the Interesting Dialogue.)"

Earlier, on August 27 in Darbhanga, during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress and RJD, slogans with expletives against PM Modi and his deceased mother were allegedly shouted from the stage. The BJP slammed the Congress and the RJD over the alleged slogans.

FPJ Shorts
Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As
Mukesh Ambani Hails PM Modi As "Avatar Purush" On Prime Minister's 75th Birthday
West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In Kakdwip Over Student Trip Funds
West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In Kakdwip Over Student Trip Funds
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 6500 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Application Fees Here
'Sending My Best Wishes': Suryakumar Yadav Message For PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
'Sending My Best Wishes': Suryakumar Yadav Message For PM Modi On His 75th Birthday

A complaint was also filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in connection with the use of abusive language against PM Modi's mother. during the rally. BJP workers also staged protests in different parts of Bihar against the Congress.

However, the Congress clarified that no disrespect was shown to PM Modi's mother.

PM Modi On 'Abusive Slogans' Controversy:

Reacting to this entire controversy, PM Modi, on September 2, slammed the Congress and the RJD. He said that it was not just an insult to his mother, but to every woman of the nation.

“Maa hi toh humara sandar hoti hain. Maa hi humara swabhiman hoti hain. (Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect). I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar,” PM Modi had stated.

“RJD-Congress ke manch se meri maa ko galliyan di gyi (My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar)... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country,” the Prime Minister had added.

He also got emotional while talking about the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In...

West Bengal: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Attacking Acting School Headmaster Inside Campus In...

'Muslim-Mukt Bharat Is Their Dream': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Assam’s AI-Generated Video...

'Muslim-Mukt Bharat Is Their Dream': Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Assam’s AI-Generated Video...

'No Fear Of Law', Former BJP MLA's Son Locks Entire Family In Their Own House In Varanasi, Builds...

'No Fear Of Law', Former BJP MLA's Son Locks Entire Family In Their Own House In Varanasi, Builds...

Lionel Messi Sends Signed FIFA World Cup Jersey To PM Modi For 75th Birthday Ahead Of India Tour

Lionel Messi Sends Signed FIFA World Cup Jersey To PM Modi For 75th Birthday Ahead Of India Tour

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother From All...

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother From All...