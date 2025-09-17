Bihar Elections 2025: Patna High Court Asks Congress To Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother From All Social Media Platforms

PM Modi with his mother (File Image) | X/@ANI

Patna: In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Patna High Court on Wednesday asked the grand old party to remove the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video of PM Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms. The verdict was pronounced by Acting Chief Justice PB Bajantri.

Notably, the video was posted on September 10 by the Bihar unit of the Congress to reiterate its MP Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" allegations. However, the video did not go down well with the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The video shared by the Bihar Congress features characters resembling PM Modi and his mother. The video was marked as "AI GENERATED". Notably, the Bihar Congress did not take any names in the video. The party had shared the video with the Hindi caption, "Sahab ke sapne mein aayi Maa, dekhiye rochak samvad (Ma Appears in Sahab’s Dreams. Watch the Interesting Dialogue.)"

Earlier, on August 27 in Darbhanga, during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress and RJD, slogans with expletives against PM Modi and his deceased mother were allegedly shouted from the stage. The BJP slammed the Congress and the RJD over the alleged slogans.

A complaint was also filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in connection with the use of abusive language against PM Modi's mother. during the rally. BJP workers also staged protests in different parts of Bihar against the Congress.

However, the Congress clarified that no disrespect was shown to PM Modi's mother.

PM Modi On 'Abusive Slogans' Controversy:

Reacting to this entire controversy, PM Modi, on September 2, slammed the Congress and the RJD. He said that it was not just an insult to his mother, but to every woman of the nation.

“Maa hi toh humara sandar hoti hain. Maa hi humara swabhiman hoti hain. (Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect). I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar,” PM Modi had stated.

“RJD-Congress ke manch se meri maa ko galliyan di gyi (My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar)... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country,” the Prime Minister had added.

He also got emotional while talking about the incident.