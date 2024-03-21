Election Commission Directs MeitY To Halt 'Viksit Bharat' Messages On WhatsApp

The Election Commission of India on Thursday directed the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology to immediately halt the delivery of Viksit Bharat messages over WhatsApp.

The Commission had received several complaints that such messages highlighting the government's initiatives are still being delivered on citizens' phones despite the announcement of the General Elections 2024 and the Model Code of Conduct entering into force.

"In response, MeitY had informed the commission that although the letters were sent out before MCC came into force, some of them could have possibly been delivered to recipients with a delay because of systemic and network limitations," the ECI said.

"A Compliance report on the matter has been demanded immediately from MeitY," it added.

The move is part of a series of decisions taken by the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field in the Lok Sabha polls."

ECI Issues Transfer Orders For District Magistrates And SP in Four States

Earlier on Friday, taking forward its commitment for a level playing field in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in four states namely Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.

The post of DM and SP in the district are encadred for officers from Indian Administrative and Indian Police Service respectively.The Commission said that this action is a demonstration of the Commission's dedication and promise to uphold fairness and preserve the integrity of the electoral process, a sentiment repeatedly emphasized by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

ECI Implements Changes in Leadership Across States Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The decision was taken after the commission convened a meeting chaired by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

On March 18, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued orders for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.