TMC MP Saket Gokhale Files Complaint Against PM Modi Before ECI For Allegedly Violating Code Of Conduct

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Member Saket Gokhale filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Election Commission of India on Monday, alleging that the PM violated the code of conduct by purportedly using an Air Force helicopter to attend a political rally.

Gokhale shared the copy of a complaint filed against PM Modi on social media on Monday, following PM Modi's political rally in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Sharing the information regarding the complaint, TMC MP wrote on X, "filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Modi for using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend an election rally in AC 96-Chilakaluripet in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh yesterday."

Indira Gandhi faced disqualification in 1975

According to Saket's post, EC rules prohibit the use of state machinery for political campaigning. He also pointed out in the tweet that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was disqualified in 1975 specifically for this reason.

Seeking clarification from the Election body, Gokhale wrote, "If BJP paid for renting the IAF chopper, then EC should let us all know along with the grounds for why an IAF chopper was essential (CMs & other Z+ protectees use normal VVIP choppers which have all required security features)".

Reminding the Election Commission of its statement made during the announcement of poll dates on Saturday that "code of conduct violations will be dealt with strictly," he said, "Let's see if EC initiates a probe or any action against PM Modi for using an IAF chopper for election campaigning."

PM Modi's rally in Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi appeared on stage alongside Telugu Desam Party leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader, actor Pawan Kalyan, at a large-scale public gathering held in Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet town in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on March 17.

Dubbed Prajagalam, this event signifies the inaugural NDA election rally in Andhra Pradesh leading up to the concurrent legislative assembly and Lok Sabha elections set for May 13.