TMC MP Saket Gokhale Claims He Received IT Notice After War Of Words With Mumbai Police Over 'Incorrect' ED News Report

Mumbai: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Wednesday claimed that he received an Income Tax department's show-cause notice minutes within his heated exchange with the Mumbai Police on social media site X. Gokhale and Mumbai Police indulged in a war of words on the micro-blogging website over a news report that claimed the city police had arrested a gang for extortion from a businessman. The report claimed that the Police found incriminating ED documents with the gang during the arrest.

What exactly happened?

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday took to social media site X to warn TMC MP Saket Gokhale against spreading what it called a 'factually incorrect' news regarding documents of Enforcement Directorate (ED) being found in possession of a gang arrested by the Mumbai Police for extorting Rs 100 crore from a businessman.

Saket Gokhale, sharing a news cutting of the same, had written, "EXTREMELY SHOCKING: Is ED extorting money using gangs for BJP funds? Mumbai Police has arrested a gang that extorted over ₹100 crores from businessmen. How did they do it? They had OVER 200 confidential investigation files belonging to the ED with them & used those. How were these copies leaked by the ED to a criminal gang? Or is the ED targeting companies & then handing over their files to criminal gangs to outsource extortion of money for BJP funds? And why is the TV media completely silent on this?"

Mumbai Police, responding to Gokhale's post on X, called the news 'factually incorrect' and informed that the editor of the newspaper involved in disseminating the information has also been contacted. The matter, howeever, escalated when the the Mumbai Police social media handle also warned of legal action against Gokhale for what it called a 'motivated act'.

"The News report quoted by you is factually incorrect and we have already written a letter to the editor of the concerned newspaper in this regard. You have distorted the news further with your insinuations to suit your narrative. Your apparent motivated act has legal liabilities and you will hear soon from us in this regard," Mumbai Police wrote in its reply.

However, the Mumbai police's reply to Gokhale, warning of legal action, was taken down soon and was not available at the the time of this report being prepared.

Before the post was removed by the Mumbai Police handle, irked Gokhale questioned whether the Mumbai Police was threatening 'a sitting MP'?

"Are you threatening a sitting MP, @MumbaiPolice? Are you aware of this @CPMumbaiPolice? Please be in touch. If the news report was incorrect, where was your statement? And if you don’t apologize for this threat, rest assured I’ll see you in the Supreme Court very soon,' Gokhale wrote.

As the tweet was taken down, Gokhale took to X again to inform that he has received a show cause notice from the Income Tax department.

"THIS is how Modi’s agencies work: I shared an article from @mid_day which reported that Mumbai Police had arrested a gang extorting money from people using ED files. At 6:46pm, @MumbaiPolice openly threatens me. At 6:50pm, I get a show cause from IT Dept. Democracy?" Gokhale wrote, while attaching screengrabs of Mumbai Police's deleted tweet and email of show cause notice from IT department.

Gokhale further questioned why the tweet posted from Mumbai Police's handle was taken down. "And now @MumbaiPolice have quietly deleted their tweet. I expect a clarification on this, @CPMumbaiPolice. Who runs the @MumbaiPolice X handle & posted that threat to me? If you’re threatening a sitting MP & making political insinuations, you need to explain NOW," he wrote.

What did the report say?

Mid-Day reported on Tuesdat that Mumbai Crime Unit 09 is intensifying its investigation into a Rs 164 crore extortion case, leading to the apprehension of six individuals by the Crime Branch. Moreover, the Crime Branch has registered a case against an unidentified Enforcement Directorate (ED) official. Sources indicate that during the probe, authorities have discovered over 200 files and case documents being scrutinized by the ED. The Crime Branch now suspects that the gang may have extorted more than Rs 100 crore from various businessmen and developers currently under investigation by the ED.

Sources further reveal that the Crime Branch suspects that the files seized from the arrested suspects might have been utilised to allegedly resolve matters with the ED, potentially in collaboration with an unidentified individual from the agency. Officials speculate that the amount extorted could exceed Rs 100 crore. Nevertheless, the Crime Branch has not uncovered any evidence confirming that the accused have already extorted substantial sums from individuals whose files and case documents were retrieved from them.