Elders must make way for youngsters in the party, says Congress leader Satyajit Gaekwad

Vadodara: Senior Congress leader Satyajit Gaekwad on Tuesday said that elders in the party must make way for the youngsters to play leadership roles.

He tried to justify Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party saying that the leader has not left the party for "position or post".

"Scindia is a very educated, intelligent and mature leader who will never leave the party for a position or post," said Gaekwad.

"Whatever is happening in Madhya Pradesh is very bad for Congress. Kamal Nath was made the chief minister because he was a senior leader. The youngsters demanded that Scindia be made the state president but he was not appointed to the post," Gaekwad told ANI here.