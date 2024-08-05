'Ekatma Mahotsav Rally' Be Held By BJP In J&K In Remembrance Of Repeal Of Article 370

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Ekatma Mahotsav Rally' on August 5. | X

Srinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Ekatma Mahotsav Rally' on Monday to commemorate the complete unification of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. The rally is being organised at the Bana Singh Stadium in R.S. Pura town of Jammu district. "August 5, 2019, is a very important day in our lives.

On this vital day five years back, a historic blunder was corrected and we, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, united completely with the rest of India and are now able to enjoy all the rights and liberties, besides progressing on the path of development," said Vibodh Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary.

The BJP leader added that on this day, the "Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan" mission of the party was fulfilled in letter and spirit. "This day essentially granted all the rights to the neglected and the oppressed communities like people from displaced Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), Gujjar-Bakarwals, Paharis, OBCs, Valmikis, Gorkhas, which were denied justice for seven decades.

After decisive steps by PM Modi's government, these communities were given citizenship rights, their wards could get admission in professional colleges, government jobs, proprietary rights on land etc." "This day boosted development in the region mentioning ring roads, tunnels, highways, medical colleges, three-tier system of political empowerment giving a major boost to infrastructure development."

"The Tiranga is being hoisted in every corner in the Union Territory, Maharaja Hari Singh is paid tribute, Accession Day and the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh are being celebrated on a mass scale, the stone pelting and separatism have reduced significantly, due to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 (a)," said Vibodh Gupta.

He also lauded the historic decision by the administration of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), in which it granted proprietary rights to the WPRs. He complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the L-G administration for doing justice to the community. People from mainly three Assembly constituencies -- Suchetgarh, R.S. Pura, and Bishnah -- will participate in the massive rally on Monday.