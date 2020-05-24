Eid in the times of corona: An indelible heartbreak without Ammi and Abbu

Eid Mubarak.
Eid means happiness, so the day comes hoping and wishing for the happiness of everyone. A celebration of togetherness and family accompanied by tonnes of feasting after 30 days of fasting.
The Chand Raat is a pre cursor to this celebration and one that I had always looked forward to. The question, “what will I wear tomorrow”, getting mehndi put on my hands and pestering my mom about what would she be cooking – the usual banter. But who knew 2020 would be the year to change all that?
I am in my home where I live on my own and my parents are across the border. That sounds dramatic, but the difference between a state border this year has become more than the India-Pakistan border for me.
I took the decision of not going home this Eid. And I did this because I love my parents more than anything in the world. It wasn't an easy decision to come by. I managed to get an e-pass, and in my head, I was ready to surprise my parents and appear all dressed up with food that I had cooked. After more than two months of not having seen them in person, I would enjoy a meal with them, have the sevaiyyan my mom makes and come back home after collecting my ‘Eidi' from my parents.
But I decided to, after a lot of deliberation and the very good counsel of a few friends, not follow my heart and have an Eid for one this year. Because I want to never really have to celebrate an Eid for one again. And so, I gave up this year. Because I've been going to work, and no matter how much you try, social distancing in a workplace with even 10 people across 3 floors is a tricky task. You will inadvertently lean in a little closer, or be in the vicinity of someone having sneezed, or coughed a while back.
At this point, I am living my life assuming everyone including me has the virus. Which makes me an asymptomatic carrier, if not someone actively infected with COVID-19. And I can survive this, I know, but I never want to look back at this year again and think, ‘what if I had not gone and met my parents and unnecessarily exposed them to the virus’.
It does make me angry though, when I see people not caring and going about their lives as though nothing can happen to them, even after cases keep increasing every single day. I am doing what I can to keep me and my family off that number chart for as long as I can. And hoping against hope that whatever I am doing as an individual will be enough for my family.
Anyway, Eid is not the time to be angry.
It is to ensure that we feel a little happy no matter what our circumstances are. And I shall try and be happy with the food I cook, even if it's just me partaking of it, and I shall make sure all my cousins, my nephews and nieces and some of the kids I call my own from work and Twitter, get their Eidi this year via an online transfer. And I shall look forward to celebrating next Eid with everyone in person.
But this Eid, we stay home, we stay safe.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)