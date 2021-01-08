EESL signs MoU with NHAI to establish solar power projects, EV charging stations & energy-efficient LED lighting at NHAI structures

Mumbai: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under Ministry of Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), an Autonomous Body under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, for the development, maintenance, and management of national highways, to establish various clean energy and energy efficiency interventions at NHAI structures.

EESL and NHAI have agreed to enter into a special relationship for implementation of energy efficiency projects, renewable energy projects and e-mobility services as a part of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, reduce emissions and achieve sustainable development all across toll plazas and other NHAI establishments.

As part of the MoU, NHAI will avail PMC services of EESL as on required basis. NHAI will also provide site related information to EESL, which is required for undertaking the jobs and will support it during the feasibility assessment, along with helping in providing all relevant data as and when required by EESL.

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson EESL group of Companies, said, “Energy demand is increasing rapidly, and India is powering ahead to a sustainability-driven future by adopting energy efficiency initiatives. Availability of adequate charging infrastructure is one of the key requirements for further accelerating EV adoption in India.”

The establishment of energy efficiency measures at the NHAI buildings and toll plazas would also help meet the targets of increasing environment-friendly clean initiatives. With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to drop, leading to cleaner air, which will provide several health beneﬁts to the public.