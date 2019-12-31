Education dept employee held for taking bribe for clearing school construction payment

PetrolThane: A zilla parishad employee here in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from a person for facilitating clearance of the latter's payment, the ACB said on Tuesday.

The accused, Deepak Salve, a senior assistant in the zilla parishad's education department, allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 from the person for forwarding his file to authorities concerned for payment of Rs 9.58 lakh for the construction work of a school at Asose village, it said in a release.

The aggrieved person approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant at the zilla parishad office on Monday, the release said.

The accused was arrested and booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB added.