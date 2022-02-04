ED summons West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in coal scam case for second time

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has for the second time summoned West Bengal law minister Molay Ghatak and asked him to be present at their New Delhi office on February 8 over his alleged connection with the coal scam.

According to ED sources, the statement given by Ghatak earlier in this connection is not matching with the other witnesses.

“Every witness is saying that Ghatak knew the names of kingpins of the scam but no action was taken against them,” said the ED sources.

It can be recalled that earlier last month ED had summoned Ghatak and had asked him to be present before them on February 2, but citing pandemic the minister sought for more time.

Last year on September 13, ED had summoned Ghatak which he had skipped but in between he had once appeared before ED and was quizzed for several hours.

The TMC sources then said that Moloy was summoned on September 14 with five years of his bank details but in a short period of time he could not arrange all the necessary details for which there was a delay.

It can be noted that apart from Moloy Ghatak, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee’s name is also there in the coal scam.

It can be recalled that in February 2019, Mamata Banerjee staged a demonstration after CBI visited Bengal to quiz the former Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam and the ED officials were forcibly taken away in the police vans by Kolkata police.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:16 PM IST