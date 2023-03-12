ED sources claim arrested TMC leader Santanu accepted his role in West Bengal SSC recruitment scam

Kolkata: After quizzing arrested TMC leader Santanu Bandhopadhyay, Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that he admitted that he used to give recommendation letters for jobs even for his party members.

“The investigation has also revealed that another arrested TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh had also paid the illegal money collected from the candidates to Santanu Banerjee. The investigation has further revealed that Santanu Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh were working in cahoots in perpetrating the crime of facilitating illegal selection and appointment of teachers. Recommendation letter for transfer was also recovered from Santanu’s house,” said the ED sources.

Accused's properties worth more than his income

The central agency sources also mentioned that property of the arrested TMC leader is not matching with the income of Bandhopadhyay.

“Santanu used to work in West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) with annual income of Rs 2 to 6 lakhs. The properties identified so far and purchased in the name of Santanu Banerjee and his family members and entities are not commensurate with the sources of his income. The properties so acquired by Santanu in his name as well as in the name of his family members and entities are nothing but the proceeds of crime acquired as a result of criminal activities relating to the scheduled offences under PMLA, 2002,” further said the central agency sources.

Rs. 111 crore seized in case so dar

The ED sources claimed that so far the total seizure and attachment in recruitment scam stands at Rs. 111 Crore.

Several properties of Santanu were also found which valued over Rs. 20 crore.

Meanwhile, in the cattle smuggling scam, ED has summoned arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal and his CA Manish Kothari to question them along with Mondal in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam.

According to sources, Kothari has been asked to visit the ED office on Tuesday and Sukanya on Wednesday.