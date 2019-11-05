ED quizzes DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan in connection with Iqbal Mirchi case

The troubles are mounting for the debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), as on Monday Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and managing director of the company, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case.

According to Money Control, ED probing late drug trafficker Iqbal Mirchi's properties is also in contact with doctors at the hospital where Dheeraj Realty promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan has been admitted due to some lung-related ailment. Kapil Wadhawan is said to have reportedly submitted some documents related to the deals. He left the ED office after about an hour and a half.