ED quizzes DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan in connection with Iqbal Mirchi case

The troubles are mounting for the debt-ridden Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), as on Monday Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and managing director of the company, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Iqbal Mirchi money laundering case.
According to Money Control, ED probing late drug trafficker Iqbal Mirchi's properties is also in contact with doctors at the hospital where Dheeraj Realty promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan has been admitted due to some lung-related ailment. Kapil Wadhawan is said to have reportedly submitted some documents related to the deals. He left the ED office after about an hour and a half.
"We are very clear and completely clean," Kapil Wadhawan told reporters while leaving from the ED office.
The Wadhawans name came up during interrogation of the arrested accused Ranjit Singh Bindra and Humayun Merchant, reported Money Control. The non-banking finance company came under investigations when the probe agency was examining three properties linked to Mirchi. These properties were used to launder money and are proceeds of crime. These properties have allegedly been purchased through loans availed from DHFL by Sunblink in 2010-11.
