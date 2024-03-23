 ED Freezes Amounts Totalling ₹16.43 Crore In Web-Based Mobile Application Called 'Dani Data' & Others
The amount was frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
ED Freezes Amounts Totalling ₹16.43 Crore In Web-Based Mobile Application Called 'Dani Data' & others | Image credit: ED (Representative)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen amounts totalling Rs16.43 crore in a web-based mobile application called 'Dani Data' and others. The amount was frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 after the Ahmedabad Zonal Office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at six premises of the payment aggregators located in Bengaluru and Pune on March 20.

The ED launched an investigation following an FIR filed by the cyber crime police station in Palanpur, Gujarat, against the operators of the Dani Data and others. ED investigation revealed that the controllers of the web based mobile application offered guaranteed return against the investments, with the minimum return of 0.75% per game and thereby allured the complainant and other persons to make Investments with them.

Thousands of people made deposits through the app and after a considerable amount was deposited through the App, the accused removed the application from the Google Play Store.

