ED Freezes ₹123 Cr In Bank Deposits After Multi-City Raids Across India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) | Representative Image

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen Rs 123 crore in bank deposits following searches in Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi as part of a money laundering probe against Chinese-controlled betting, gambling and loan apps.

Searches Conducted At Various Premises Nationwide

The agency conducted search operations February 23 and 24 at 10 locations at the premises of NIUM India and its directors (Mumbai), Xoduz Solution, Vikrah Trading Enterprises, Tyrannus Technology, Future Vision Media Solutions and Aprikiwi Solution (Chennai) and Raphael James Rozario (Kochi) to unearth the proceeds of crime in the case of online loan, gambling, betting apps through a cluster of mule accounts in Kerala.

Many Duped Through Online Platforms

The case stems from FIRs registered by Kerala and Haryana police on complaints given by various persons who were cheated through online platforms that indulged in giving loans, gambling through apps being controlled by Chinese entities, the ED said in the statement.