ED attaches properties worth Rs 7 crore of actor Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

As part of its ongoing investigation into the ₹200 crore money laundering case against high flying con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached a ₹7 crore fixed deposit of his former girlfriend and actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The money was allegedly gifted to her by Sukesh.

The con man, who has a pleasing demeanour and leads a flashy lifestyle, has numerous cases of fraud registered against him including one for attempted bribery to an Election Commission official in the 'AIADMK Two leaves symbol' case.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier filed a 7,000-page charge sheet against him, his wife, actor Leena Maria Paul and six others in the ₹200 crore money laundering case.

It is claimed after getting acquainted with Jacqueline, he showered her with expensive and luxurious gifts.

Among the gifts were diamonds, a Mini Cooper (which she reportedly returned to him), an Arabian horse deemed to be worth ₹52 lakh and three Persian cats.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 01:30 PM IST