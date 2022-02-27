Mumbai: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut orders high level probe into today’s power outage

The Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Sunday ordered a high-level inquiry into the power outage in South and other parts of Mumbai. "I have taken this matter very seriously and have ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty in this inquiry," he said. Today’s was first after Mumbaikars had experienced 18 hours of power failure following grid disturbance on October 12, 2020.

Raut said at 8.44 am, Mulund-Trombay line was closed due to technical failure. After that, the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) directed Tata Thermal and Tata Hydro Generation stations to increase the production capacity. In the meantime, report 220 kV Kalwa- Trombay was tripped after fire at BARC campus. It led to

the Trombay-Salset line being overloaded and shut down. ‘’The power outage in South Mumbai (Colaba, Mahalakshmi and Dadar) area was disrupted as a result of which the power plant was shut down due to additional load on Trombay Power Station (run by Tata Power),’’ he added.

Ratu said the entire power supply was restored at 11.10 am. "As soon as I came to know about this incident, I was in constant touch with Dinesh Waghmare, Principal Secretary, Department of Energy and also the Heads of MahaTransco and State Load Dispatch Centre. Directed the officers to immediately go to the spot and supervise the power restoration works,’’ he noted.

Due to the tripping of the MahaTransco’s 220 KV transmission line on Mulund-Trombay, the power supply to most parts of Mumbai has been affected, as informed by the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST,” BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said “Because of Tata’s grid failure, there is no electricity in Sion, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, CSMT, Byculla, Churchgate, and other areas. The restoration work is currently underway".

Tata Power said, ‘’ Supply was restored and the company’s hydropower units were provided for quick backup during the outage.’’

Adani Electricity said, ‘’ Adani Electricity consumers were largely unaffected by today’s power outage. In fact, we were able to ramp up generation at Dahanu in a very short time. This allowed restoration of power for BEST and Tata Power consumers in South Mumbai as well.’’

ALSO READ Mumbai Power Outage: Mumbaikars initiate meme fest

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:33 PM IST