EC trends, results from 8 am

New Delhi

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the counting trends and the results of the Assembly elections in Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the various Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections from 8 am on Sunday on its website https://results.eci.gov.in.

In a letter to the chief secretaries of all concerned states and UTs, the EC ordered to follow the broad guidelines issued by it on August 21, 2020, and April 28, 2021, in the context of the the Covid-19 surge.

It mandates strict compilation of the directions by all concerned and ensures the victory-related public gatherings, public celebrations, etc.shall not be allowed.

It said the banning of the victory processions includes any kind of procession or congregation by supporters of the victorious candidates anywhere in the constituencies, beyond the limits prescribed by the concerned state/UT.

There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assembly constituencies, a more than 200% increase, in view of the Covid guidelines, according to the EC which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A 3-tier security arrangement is in place in West Bengal’s 108 counting centres and over 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed across 23 districts that voted in a gruelling election marred by violence and vicious personal attacks.

There are 75 counting centres in Tamil Nadu and all arrangements are in place, as the exercise would be monitored by observers.

The counting will also be held in 4 Lok Sabha and 13 assembly seats in 13 states where bypolls were held.