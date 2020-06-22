Eastern Ladakh standoff: India, China hold second round of corps commanders level talks

At Pangong Tso, there is an attempt by the PLA to alter the Line of Actual Control unilaterally. The prolonged camping and a heavy presence of Chinese troops in Pangong Lake at a point which has been under Indian control has emerged to be the biggest roadblock for a possible resolution to the ongoing tussle between India and China at the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese have built defences in several parts between Finger 4 and 8 that have been grey zones in the past. The Chinese action in Pangong Lake is seen as an attempt to change the status quo. Indian Army has also enhanced deployment at Hot Springs, Demchok, Koyul, Fukche, Depsang, Murgo, and Galwan.

After the June 15 violent clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and Chinese also suffered casualties, nothing has changed and things continue to be tense in Galwan and Pangong Tso region. In the midst of the growing tension, India is exploring all possible military options as a response if the Chinese aggression continues.

India has also ramped up preparations on its side along the 826-km front of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Indian has also found that China has deployed fighter jets, bombers and helicopters at four bases close to the LAC. It has been noticed at Hotan in Xinjiang, Ngyari and Shigatse. There has also been Chinese PLA movement at Nyingchi, north of Arunachal Pradesh. India too has strategically deployed its air fighters which are ready to take on Chinese aircrafts anytime.