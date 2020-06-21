Amid India-China clash Centre grants financial powers to armed forces, can buy any weapon systems under Rs 500 crore

Amid ongoing tensions between India and China, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has granted financial powers to armed forces and now they will be able to buy weapon systems under an emergency requirement procedure up to Rs 500 crore, government sources told India Today.

“The three services have been granted the financial powers by the Narendra Modi government to buy weapon systems under an emergency requirement procedure. Now they can buy any in inventory or new weapon up to Rs 500 crore for each project under these powers,” sources said.

"The defence forces, in consultation with the Department of Military Affairs, can buy any weapon which they feel would be required for warfighting or are short of in their inventory,” the sources added.

According to the India Today report, the forces have already started preparing a list of weapons and equipment needed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has now changed its rules of engagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which would allow field commanders to order troops to use firearms under "extraordinary" circumstances. This decision comes after the violent face-off with China in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers, including officers, lost their lives.

The Rules of Engagement have been changed and the field commanders have been empowered to order troops to use firearms under extraordinary circumstances, army sources told ANI.

PM had also stated that the Army has been given full freedom to deal with the situation on the ground.