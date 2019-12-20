Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors were today felt in the Delhi-NCR region.
The quake took place in Hindukush and had a magnitude of 6.8, reported PTI. Tremors were felt in several parts of North India, including the Delhi-NCR region.
"The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had its epicentre in Hindu Kush," an official of the Seismology Department said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property due to the quake which hit at 5:13 pm.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)
