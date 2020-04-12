Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Day after PIB Fact Check busting NASA ‘claims’, earthquake hits capital

On Sunday, Delhiites cooped inside their house amid the lockdown were in the for the shock of their lives after feeling tremors.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 with epicentre in Delhi shook the region, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their residences.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.45 pm.

Its epicentre was in NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km.

There was no immediate report of any damage.

Strangely, this happened a day after PIB’s fact-checking bureau busted the claim that a high-scale earthquake was going to hit Delhi.