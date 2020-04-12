'Andhar earthquake, bahar coronavirus': Twitter cracks up with dark jokes as Delhi-NCR feels 8km deep tremors

On Sunday, several Twitter users complained about tremors in Delhi.
News agency ANI also reported that tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region.
As per initial reports, tremors were felt at 5:45 PM and it was a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre of the quake is still unknown.
Here's how the Twitterati reacted:
