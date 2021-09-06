Early birthday wishes pour in for Sachin Pilot, supporters share 'mere sapno ka Rajasthan' video

Jaipur: A birthday special of Ex-deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot fans is creating a buzz in the political circles of the state. This is a 57-second video with a tag line- mere sapnon ka Rajasthan (My Dream Rajasthan) and an opening shot of a rising sun and a sky-high aircraft. The young leader will celebrate his 44th birthday on Tuesday.

The video is made by Sachin Pilot fan club and it talks about the aspirations of the youth, communal harmony, economic development and equality and ends with a line that says ye hai mere sapnon ka Rajasthan, hamare sapnon ka Rajasthan ( this is my dream Rajasthan, our dream Rajasthan).

The video has gone viral and social media groups of Pilot proponents, which are there in a large number, are circulating it. Notably, a similar kind of video was made during the assembly election campaign. "Though it is a Bday gift of fans but the release of such a video at a time of political turmoil in the party is very significant and carries a political message", said a senior leader on anonymity.

Besides this video, a mega plantation drive was also carried out on Monday a day before the birthday with a target to plant 10 lakh saplings across the state. The supporters were told to plant 5000 saplings in each of the 200 assembly constituencies. It was considered as a show of strength but with a positive message. It is to note that last year a blood donation drive was carried out during Pilot's birthday.

In the meantime, Pilot supporters are planning a big bash on the birthday of their leader on Tuesday. Though nothing has been announced officially preparations are going on for a show of strength. "Pilot will meet people at his residence at Jaipur where a large gathering is expected as people will come from across the state", said his office.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:03 PM IST