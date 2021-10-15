Dussehra 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, other political leaders greet nation on Vijaya Dashami

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Friday extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to all the countrymen and said that this festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue.

"Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. This festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. I wish that this festival brings prosperity and happiness in the lives of the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra is an occasion to remind us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces within us and foster goodness and harmony. May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the country on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and extended his wishes: “Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami."

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil. Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. The festival is celebrated differently in various parts of the country.

It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:34 AM IST