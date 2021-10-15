e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:34 AM IST

Dussehra 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi, other political leaders greet nation on Vijaya Dashami

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Friday extended their greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his wishes to all the countrymen and said that this festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue.

"Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil. This festival inspires us to walk on the path of morality, goodness and virtue. I wish that this festival brings prosperity and happiness in the lives of the countrymen," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Taking to Twitter, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said: "My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra is an occasion to remind us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces within us and foster goodness and harmony. May this festival bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our country."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," tweeted PM Modi.

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the country on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and extended his wishes: “Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami."

Advertisement

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil. Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the nine days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina. The festival is celebrated differently in various parts of the country.

It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'.

(With inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ

Dussehra 2021: Puja timings, tithi, significance - Here is all you need to know

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 09:34 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal