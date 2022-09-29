Durga puja pandal near Kolkata replicates Malaysia’s twin towers

Durga Puja pandal at Nadia replicates Malaysia’s twin towers |

Kalyani, a neighbouring town in Nadia district of Kolkata has a unique theme for this year's Durga Puja Pandal - Malaysian Twin Towers. Curated by Luminous Club of Kalyani the pandal is beautiful and looks exact replica of the twin towers.

The 148-foot-long pandal is a sight to behold when lit in the evening. It has become a huge attraction for the local residents as well people from neighbouring areas.

West Bengal has geared up to celebrate Durga puja after two years of no mass celebrations due to the pandemic.