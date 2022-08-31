Dumka killing: CWC finds victim was 15, wants POCSO Act in case

Dumka killing: CWC of Jharkhand says deceased minor, demands action under POCSO | ANI

In order to investigate the killing of a girl who was set on fire by a stalker in Dumka, police established a special investigating team on Tuesday. The 10-member SIT will be guided by the Superintendent of Police (SP) in its efforts to solve the scandal that has shocked the nation.

The Jharkhand High Court took suo moto cognizance of the Dumka schoolgirl death case and directed the Director General of Police to submit a report as the issue generated demonstrations across the state.

The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee suggested that the POCSO Act sections be added to the relevant FIR. The deceased was 15 years old, not 19, as stated by the police in their recorded testimony, the Committee learned.

We took suo motu cognisance. At her home we examined her certificates&found out that she was 15 yrs 9 months old. Advised SP to add sections of POCSO Act & take strict action. PS Incharge called us up y'day that our suggestion has been added: Dumka CWC chairperson Amarendra Kumar https://t.co/0d1UADE1FP pic.twitter.com/MzNcriP0gJ — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

The incident happened in Dumka town on August 23 when the accused allegedly poured petrol on her from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. The teenager, who apparently did not reciprocate his overtures angering him, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.