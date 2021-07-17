DU Admission 2021: Delhi University to hold conference today; likely to declare admission process

The University of Delhi (DU) will host a conference today on admission process. A conference is slated to be held today at 12 pm by the University of Delhi (DU) to address the admission process for DU students to undergraduate programmes. The registrations will take place online this year as well.

The university is yet to decide the basis on which admissions should be granted to students.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University PC Joshi earlier that if CUCET is held, it will be considered for admissions. “If it is held we will take it as merit. If CUCET does not happen this year like the board exams, we will take the board exam evaluation. The various boards will definitely choose some mature method of evaluation. On the basis of those, we will prepare our merit list accordingly,"

"The Central Universities Common Entrance Test can be a good method as it will be based on pan-India merit. DU will not compromise on merit" he earlier said.

After the CBSE and the CISCE announced cancelling Class 12 board examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Joshi said discussions will be held with the admission committee and the academic council of the university to finalise the process of admission to undergraduate courses.

Nearly 98 per cent of the applicants to Delhi University are CBSE students. Mr Joshi is a member of the CUCET committee, which had submitted its report to the Education Ministry. A decision on conducting a common entrance test for all central universities is pending.

The ministry has to take a call on whether it has to implement it or not and it will depend on the assessment of the COVID situation, he told PTI.