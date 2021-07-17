GSEB HSC Result 2021: Class 12 result out on gseb.org; here's how to check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the result of HSC class 12.
The GSEB 12th exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The board exams were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 16.
This year, only schools will be able to download the result.
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website - gseb.org
On the homepage, look for the ‘Science stream’ link and open it
Now, log in using the school index number and password on the new page
The GSEB Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Save the scorecards to share with students
In case if the if the official website becomes unresponsive, students will also be able to access their GSEB HSC result 2021 via SMS Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.
Evaluation criteria
Scores of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 in 50:25:25 ratio.
The Class 10 results will be given the highest weightage of 50 marks, followed by weightage of 25 marks each to Class 11 and Class 12 unit tests.
