'Drunk' Men Park Bolero On Railway Tracks In UP's Mahoba To Celebrate New Year; Video Goes Viral

Screengrab from viral video |

A recently surfaced video, purportedly from Dahrara Railway Crossing in UP's Mahoba district, has sparked concerns over citizens engaging in perilous behavior during New Year celebrations. The footage, recorded on the night of December 31, 2023, shows allegedly intoxicated individuals celebrating the new year by positioning a four-wheeled vehicle on the tracks within the railway crossing. The identity these celebrants is presently unknown, as investigations are actively underway in Mahoba.

In the video, the individuals are observed cutting a cake and smearing it on each other's faces, all while their car is stationed on the railway tracks—a potentially hazardous act that could have resulted in an accident had a train been approaching. The individuals, based on their body language, appear to be inebriated as they exhibit unsteady movements. Surprisingly, no railway personnel present at the crossing intervened to prevent these individuals from executing this stunt.

Watch the video here:

ये वायरल वीडियो हाल ही का है और महोबा जिले के डहर्रा रेलवे फाटक का बताया जा रहा है।। यह 31 दिसंबर 2023 की रात का है जिसमे कुछ लोग फाटक के अंदर अपनी चार पहिया गाडी खड़ी करके जश्न मना रहे है ये कौन लोग हैं और कहां से आते है यह अभी तक पता नहीं लग सका है फिलहाल यह जांच का विषय भी है pic.twitter.com/y6DUqkfYQI — Pradeep mishra (@Pradeep00364355) January 3, 2024

According to details accessible on the transport ministry's website, the car is registered to a Mahoba resident. It is identified as a diesel-powered Mahindra Bolero Neo N8 SUV, with registration dating back to September of the previous year.

Shocking stories of new year celebrations surface in aftermath

As people celebrated the end of 2023 and welcomed 2024 with new hopes and excitement, there were some bizarre and shocking incidents of celebrations across the country.

In Madhya Pradesh, a group of youths turned violent after they were denied entry into a New Year's party at a pub in Gwalior. The viral video shows a youth opening fire while his girlfriend attacked the guards with her sandal. The matter came to light on Wednesday. The three accused have been sent to police custody and all illegal weapons were seized.

In a separate incident, 16 boys enrolled in classes 6, 7, and 10 at a BC government residential school in the Chodavaram mandal, Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh, were seen consuming alcohol as part of their celebrations on new year's Eve. The footage depicts beer bottles arranged in front of the children, with several empty bottles scattered around the hostel room as the children partake in a celebratory "feast".