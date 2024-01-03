Class 6, 7 Students From Boys Hostel Caught Drinking Beer On New Year's Eve In Andhra Pradesh's Chodavaram, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Screengrab from the viral video |

In shocking visuals surfaced on social media, 16 boys enrolled in classes 6, 7, and 10 at a BC government residential school in the Chodavaram mandal, Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh, were seen consuming alcohol as part of their celebrations on new year's Eve.

The footage depicts beer bottles arranged in front of the children, with several empty bottles scattered around the hostel room as the children partake in a celebratory "feast".

In addition to the schoolboys, two external individuals were also present, and they were found enjoying beer and partaking in a Biryani feast at an under-construction apartment building situated close to the boys' hostel.

AC mechanic, school driver find boys drinking beer

The air conditioning mechanic and the school driver became aware of the commotion emanating from the building and proceeded to investigate. Upon reaching the location, they discovered the boys engaging in revelry and consuming alcohol. Allegedly in an inebriated state, the boys cautioned the driver and mechanic against recording them on their mobile phones and reportedly assaulted them, according to reports.

An internal inquiry has been initiated, and authorities have stated that it is a confidential issue due to the fact that the boys involved are minors.

Minors indulging in drinking a concerning issue

The legal drinking age in Andhra Pradesh, India, is 21 years. This means individuals must be at least 21 years old to legally purchase and consume alcoholic beverages in the state.

Earlier in 2021, five students enrolled in grades 8 and 9 at a government school in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh faced expulsion following reports that they were discovered intoxicated and engaging in dancing within a classroom.

The recurrence of such instances continues to highlight the leniency in permitting the purchase and consumption of alcohol by underage individuals.

Studies in the field of medicine have indicated that underage drinking can lead to the disturbance of regular growth or sexual development, incidents of physical and sexual violence, heightened susceptibility to suicide and homicide, and an elevated risk of alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents and other unintentional injuries like burns, falls, or drowning.