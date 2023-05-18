Drugs-On-Cruise Case: ‘Aryan Khan got free tickets worth ₹27 lakh, girls & drugs’ - Sameer Wankhede’s EXCLUSIVE chats with NCB’s Gyaneshwar Singh revealed

Mumbai: A day after the Delhi High Court provided protection to Sameer Wankhede stopping his arrest in the Aryan Khan Bribery case for five days, his exclusive Whatsapp chats with then Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh have surfaced.

Chats between the two officers post the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in October 2021 have been exclusively accessed by The Free Press Journal. In the conversation, Wankhede mentions about Aryan Khan was given free tickets worth Rs 27 lakh for himself and his 8 friends to promote the rave party held aboard Mumbai-Goa Cordelia cruise.

“..And Bollywood is biggest lynchpin in this trade as they act as intermediaries and also brand ambassadors to sell drugs and increase numbers of consumers and spread addiction. So Aryan got free tickets & and free girls and drugs. Imagine no one can use your name to sell rave party tickets without you agreeing for it. So he was mainly money even without acting in movies. Cool & isn't it ??,” Wankhede told Gynaeshwar Singh.

In the Whatsapp chats with Gyaneshwar Singh, Wankhede also talked about how celebrities like Aryan Khan are roped in name as brand ambassador to sell rave party tickets to youth so that the drug mafia can create more and more consumers of drugs and sex pills.

“By using movie stars as brand ambassadors. That is why so many movie stars are part of his trade. They organise rave parties in outskirts of cities and resorts. They hold few blokes who bring in their friends as they get free drugs and then they bring movie actors or actress to bring in more publicity and then hundreds of new customers are created because you can become addict even with 1 single episode. Since sex is more important to create addicts they add MDMA and few girls into the mix to make it more attractive. Free sex hours of it and enhanced performance using drugs. what more does a man need?”, Wankhede said.

Following the Cordelia cruise fallout, Sameer Wankhede was later quizzed by top officials of NCB under a vigilance probe headed by Gyaneshwar Singh and also by the CBI which this Tuesday booked him for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Wankhede then moved Delhi High Court and sought cross FIR claiming that the allegations by NCB against him are "false and misleading". The plea before the Delhi HC sought cross FIR against Gyaneshwar Singh.

Wankhede in October last year also submitted a complaint to the National Commission of Scheduled Castes against Singh accusing the latter of harassment, following which the NCSC began a probe. Wankhede had earlier told news agency PTI that Singh had "humiliated and mocked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar", adding that "I have faced continuous harassment and explosion for a year.