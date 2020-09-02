Drug racket probe widens; big fish nabbed from Goa

Bengaluru: Widening its drug racket probe involving actors and musicians in Sandalwood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a ‘big fish’ from Goa — an alleged drug peddler F Ahmed (30). He has been charged with supplying marijuana and other banned drugs to tourists and Bengaluru residents. The NCB said his customers were linked to prominent personalities in the Kannada film industry. Ahmed works as a driver with a famous resort in Goa, authorities said.

Ahmed’s name cropped up during multi-location raids across the country, including in Delhi and Mumbai. Sources said an international drug peddling racket allegedly supplied drugs like Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). The NCB seized 3.5 kg of curated marijuana imported from the US and Canada. The drugs were bought on the darknet and paid for, using cryptocurrencies.

On August 21, the NCB had busted a major drug racket run by prime accused Anikkha. Investigation officials said a diary seized during the raids contained the names of 15 celebrities including actors, musicians, models and reality TV actors from Karnataka.

Anikkha has reportedly admitted she was into selling imported drugs from 2014 to college students and had slowly built a network of celebrity customers, including film stars.