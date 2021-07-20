DRDO transfers technology to Produce COVID Drug 2-DG to 4 pharma companies

Technology to produce anti-Covid-19 drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose oral powder or 2-DG has been transferred by the Defence research and development organization to four pharma companies other than Dr Reddy’s, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

2-DG was given emergency use authorization as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients. “The drug does not allow the virus to replicate. The RTPCR turns negative quickly and the scale of the severity is also reduced, enhancing recovery time," a TOI report quoted a doctor, who used the drug priced around Rs 990 per sachet, as saying.



As per the latest Sero survey, as many as 67.6 per cent of India’s population above six years were found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.



In addition to 2-DG, the Indian-made Baricitinib tablets too are now available in the city. This drug, which is supposed to be used in combination with Remdesivir, can be used in paediatric patients of two years of age too.