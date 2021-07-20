COVID-19: More than 67% population in India have antibodies, finds sero survey

Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday said that two-third of the country's population, including children, have developed antibodies against Covid-19. Nearly 40 crore people are still vulnerable to the virus, the Health Ministry said while releasing findings of the fourth national serosurvey.

In this round of the national serosurvey, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also included children to assess their vulnerability towards COVID-19. 67.6 percent of the Indian population above 6 years found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in ICMR's latest national sero survey in June-July.

The highest sero-prevalence was found in the age group 45-60 years (77.6 per cent), followed by those above 60 years (76.7 per cent) and those in the age group 18-44 years (66.7 per cent).

The survey has found that more than 50 per cent of children aged 6-17 years have been exposed to Covid-19 and developed antibodies against it.

In this survey, children were divided into two age groups: 6-9 years and 10-17 years. Sero-prevalence in the 6-9 years category was 57.2 per cent and in the 10-17 years category, it was 61.6 per cent.