Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case: Two resident docs get clean chit as casteism claims fall flat

Just months after Dr Payal Tadvi, a doctor at the BYL Nair hospital, committed suicide allegedly due to caste based harassment by three resident doctors, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission(MSHRC) gave a clean chit two of them as Payal's family failed to produce documents of written complaint.

MSHRC stated that Tadvi's family failed to produce document proof of written complaints to the two faculty heads against ragging that she faced for more than a year. Further, the commission also raised questions over why Tadvi's family did not take any action despite knowing the situation.

As reported by Indian Express, “The two doctors, through their lawyers, have explained the circumstances and put forth their side. They conveyed that they never received any written complaint from Dr Payal Tadvi or her family,” said MSHRC chairperson M A Sayeed.

Sayeed added that Payal's husband is a government employee and well aware that there are anti-ragging cells that take action in such cases.

