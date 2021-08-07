Double whammy: Fresh blow for COVID-19-hit Himachal Pradesh as landslides due to heavy rains keep tourists away

New Delhi: Tourism sector in Kangra district, already struggling due to COVID-19 pandemic, has now been hit by landslides caused by heavy rains, said Sunaina Sharma, Himachal Pradesh’s District Tourism Officer (DTO).

"COVID-19 is a key reason why the tourism sector has been affected adversely ever since March 2020. When you talk about Kangra, there are stations like Beed, Dharamshala with a lot of foreign tourist visitors. But COVID hit that as well," said the District Tourism Officer.

"The incidents due to heavy rainfall have also affected tourism. Traditionally, the rainy season leads to less tourism here but the impact this time has been massive. Our tourism had picked up after Covid-19 but incidents of road cave-ins and landslides once again brought it down," Sharma further said.