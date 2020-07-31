Double standards? Amid furor over BSP-Cong 'merger' in Rajasthan, Gehlot hits out at BJP

Amid furore over the merger of six BSP MLAs into the Rajasthan Congress, embattled Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has hit out at the BJP. Taking to Twitter Gehlot drew a parallel with past mergers that have been undertaken by the BJP, wondering why this particular merger was "wrong".

Six Bahujan Samaj Party had joined the Congress last year, after a 'merger' that had at the time been accepted by the Speaker. The merger of the BSP MLAs with the Congress was a boost for the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government as the tally of the ruling party increased to 107 in the 200-member House.