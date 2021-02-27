'Double standards 101': Activist on AG's refusal to initiate contempt proceedings against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Attorny General K K Venugopal has refused to grant sanction to initiate contempt proceedings against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Ranjan Gogoi for his alleged statements against the apex judiciary.

Activist Saket Gokhle had sought for initiating criminal contempt proceedings of the top-most law officer to initiate the case against the former CJI who had reportedly said at an event that the judiciary is "ramshackled" and it is quite unlikely for a person to get a timely verdict. Soon after AG Venugopal's refusal to initiate the proceeding, the activist expressed disappointment and called AG 'doublestandards 101'.

Citing comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja's contempt of court case, the activist questioned the AG that why wasn't the same courtesy shown towards them.

Kunal was issued a notice by the Supreme Court for his tweets made about the top court and judges while Rachita, creator of webcomic Sanitary Panels was also issued a notice where she had made a 'clear implication' that the Supreme Court is biased towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.