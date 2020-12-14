'Don't want to work under private agencies': AIIMS nurses go on indefinite strike against contract terms

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has issued a video in response to the sudden strike and condemned the action taken by the nurses. He also claimed that the interpretation of the nurses for their salary hike is incorrect.

"It seems inappropriate that when the country is going through hardships, the nurses union are asking for a pay hike. It is very, very inappropriate that when we all are reeling under the pandemic, people are losing their loved ones and enduring loss of jobs, the nurses have called for the strike and are asking for a pay hike," Dr Guleria said.

"The interpretation of initial pay according to the the sixth pay commission by the nurses union is incorrect and beyond the provision of the gazette notification. Multiple meetings have been held with the nurses union not just from the hospital administration, but the economic advisor to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make them understand this point," he said.

"However, the government had said that it will sympathetically look at this as a fresh demand and would ask the department to consider it," Dr Guleria added.

He also said that apart from the hike in the salaries, almost all the demands by the nurses union have been met.

But Dr Guleria did not mention about the contract term of services which has caused the strike by the nurses.

"I appeal to all of you to comeback and work and really help us get through the pandemic. Whatever issues you have, we will try and resolve amicably and try to be sympathetic to your demands but at this time of hardship please do not go on strike," he said.