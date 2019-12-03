Don't want to wait for something dire to happen first: Robert Vadra on removal of SPG for the Gandhis

Robert Vadra on Tuesday said that the removal of SPG security cover from the Gandhi family is part of political agenda and a major blunder of the Central government.

"The SPG security cover should not have been removed from the Gandhi family," he said.

"I don't know the reason why the security changes...had heard that there was a bill. But the level should be decided according to the threat perception. A bill or norm does not change the threat level," Vadra told reporters.

"There should be an understanding of what level of security is necessary," he added.