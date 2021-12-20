'Don't want to do politics, want culprits be caught': SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on 'sacrilege' attempts

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said his party doesn't want to do politics over the alleged sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and at a gurdwara in Kapurthala. In fact, his party wants the culprits to be caught, he added.

"I'd like to tell Punjab CM and Dy CMs to remember the sacrilege incident in our govt's rule, you had said that CM should be jailed, that CM-Dy CM had allowed it. You did politics&didn't catch the guilty &deliberately spent 5 yrs in defaming Badal family & SAD," news agency ANI quoted Badal as saying.

"We don't want to do politics, we want culprits be caught. Since no culprit was caught in last 5 yrs, they were emboldened. It's sad they've formed inquiry committee of Dy CM. A judge should've been on the committee. This shows that they don't want to catch culprits," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Badal said the recurrence and frequency of “the most painful acts of sacrilege against Sikh religion clearly point towards a deep-rooted conspiracy”.

He urged the Centre and the Punjab government to demonstrate sincerity and a sense of urgency in identifying, exposing and punishing the ones behind the acts of sacrilege against the Sikh community, adding that there is more politics in the minds of the governments than the pursuit of real culprits.

"The Union & state government must demonstrate sincerity and a sense of urgency in their actions to identify, expose and punish those behind the most painful acts of sacrilege against Sikh Panth. There is more politics on their minds than the pursuit of real culprits," said Badal in a tweet.

He accused the Congress of wasting its tenure in the state in playing 'dirty politics that led to the ones committing sacrilege acts getting 'emboldened' going 'scot-free'. He added that the ones guilty of sacrilege would have escaped if Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and devotees were not vigilant.

"Those committing these nefarious deeds were emboldened and went scot-free as Congress govt in Punjab wasted nearly 5 yrs in playing dirty politics. The guilty of these acts at Sri Harmandar Sahib & Kapurthala would have escaped if SGPC and the devotees were not vigilant," said another tweet from Badal.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:11 PM IST