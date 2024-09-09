'Don't Raise Your Voice...': CJI Reprimands Lawyer & BJP Leader Kaustav Bagchi During RG Kar Hospital Case Hearing; VIDEO Surfaces

File image of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud | PTI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday (September 9) reprimanded lawyer and BJP leader Koustav Bagchi during the hearing in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital case. The CJI warned the lawyer for raising his voice and asked him to "lower his pitch" while addressing the bench.

"Are you trying to address the gallery outside the court. I have been noticing your demeanour for the last two hours, can you first lower your pitch...Listen to the CJI. Don't raise your voice, lower your voice," said the CJI while reprimanding lawyer and BJP leader Koustav Bagchi.

"You are addressing the judges in front of you not the large audience that is watching this proceedings in the video conferencing platform," the CJI said further.

Kapil Sibal Apprearing For West Bengal Govt

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, agreed with the CJI's observation that lawyer Koustav Bagchi was "trying to address the gallery outside the court."

The rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital on August 9 led to widespread protests in West Bengal.

SC Expresses Concern Over Absence Of Key Document

The Supreme Court on Monday voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the doctor raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, and asked the CBI to investigate into it.

The top court also directed the protesting resident doctors in West Bengal to resume work by 5 pm on Tuesday and said no adverse action shall be taken against them on resumption of work, reported PTI.

The top court also flagged the at least a 14-hour delay by Kolkata Police in registering FIR in rape and murder incident. The apex court directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17 on the probe in the case.