Don't need a hub of global terrorism, discussing our internal affairs: India slams Pakistan over Ayodhya, Kashmir comments

Geneva: India has lashed out against Pakistan's "juvenile propaganda to malign India through fabricated lies" over the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya and on Kashmir, and condemned Islamabad's "pathological compulsion" to comment on India's affairs.

In a strong statement against Pakistan, in its Right to Reply, an Indian official while addressing the 40th UNESCO General Conference - on General Policy Debate, also said that the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have always been ours and shall always be an integral part of India and this includes the territory that is currently under the illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan".

"We take this chair to refute Pakistan's juvenile propaganda to malign India through fabricated lies, full of deceit and deception. We condemn the unwarranted comments made by Pakistan on the judgment of the Supreme Court of India.

"The judgement is about the rule of law, equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are alien to Pakistan and its ethos, so while Pakistan's lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable," the official said.