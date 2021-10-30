'Don't mislead farmers with false promises': Capt Amarinder Singh's first attack on CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday for the first time spoke out against his successor Charanjit Singh Channi after his unceremonious exit in September - until today.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted a video about meeting farmers on controversial agricultural laws, the former Chief Minister who is also popularly known as "Captain" pointed out that discussions with farmers were nothing new, that they had been a regular thing when he was heading the Punjab government.

In the video tweet, Mr Channi said, "Today, I spoke with kisan union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal ji and discussed about the three farm laws imposed by the Central Government on us."

Amarinder Singh's media spokesperson, Raveen Thukral, replied in a rather strong statement that Mr Channi was "misleading" farmers with the claim that seemed to indicate only he was speaking with farmers and not the previous Chief Minister.

"My government did all this, Charanjit Singh Channi. We spoke to farmer leaders on farm laws and passed our own amendment laws in the assembly too. But the Governor is sitting over them and he will sit over any new laws. Please don't mislead farmers with false promises," Mr Thukral said, quoting Amarinder Singh.

'My govt did all this @CHARANJITCHANNI. We spoke to farmer leaders on #FarmLaws & passed our own amendment laws in Assembly too. But Governor is sitting over them & he'll sit over any new laws. Pls don’t mislead the farmers with false promises.': @capt_amarinder (File pix) https://t.co/uDn1BpiiGi pic.twitter.com/u21MKrMqaC — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh today refuting reports of backend talks with the Congress said the time for rapprochement is over. "I'm grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now," Capt Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral quoted the senior leader as saying.

Singh, who had faced an unceremonious exit from the state government, had said any seat arrangement that he might make with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be subject to the resolution of the farmers' issue in their interest.

Singh had earlier also met Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers' stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 10:21 PM IST