Don't let guard down, COVID-19 continues to be big threat: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the COVID-19 virus continues to be a big threat and people should follow all precautions and not let their guard down.

He had last month accused the government of being grossly negligent and over confident in tackling coronavirus, saying it is not over yet.

"As warned earlier, Covid19 continues to be a big threat. Please keep the guards up -- wear masks and follow all precautions," he said on Twitter.